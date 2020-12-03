Tractor driver killed in crash with train in Missouri

BUCKNER, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man died when the tractor he was driving was hit be a train near Buckner in northwestern Missouri. Television station KMBC reports the crash happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday in rural Jackson County. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say the man was trying to cross Union Pacific tracks when his tractor was hit by an eastbound freight train. Investigators say no one aboard the train was injured. Authorities have not released the tractor driver’s name. The crash remains under investigation.