Tranquil Weather Here

The middle part of the United States is in a bit of a mundane weather pattern. No real weather makers will be in the area for the next seven days. The good news is the weather pattern we are stuck in is a bit on the mild side with light wind and sunny skies. The east coast gets a one two punch of rain and bit of snow and the Pacific Northwest looks wet. For the Tri-States mild conditions can be expected from tonight through the weekend. Slightly above normal temperatures and dry conditions are expected through Friday.