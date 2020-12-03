Skip to Content

Tranquil Weather Here

The middle part of the United States is in a bit of a mundane weather pattern. No real weather makers will be in the area for the next seven days. The good news is the weather pattern we are stuck in is a bit on the mild side with light wind and sunny skies. The east coast gets a one two punch of rain and bit of snow and the Pacific Northwest looks wet. For the Tri-States mild conditions can be expected from tonight through the weekend. Slightly above normal temperatures and dry conditions are expected through Friday.

Brian Inman

Chief Meteorologist of the WGEM StormTrak Weather Team

