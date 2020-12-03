WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (Dec. 2) The Palmyra Basketball Team Is Now Almost Back At Full Strength Heading Into Their Season Opener On Friday And Tri-Rivers Classic Rolls On With The Eagles Of Knox County

The Palmyra High coaching staff is smiling a lot more often this week on the hardwood. That's because several members of the Panthers football squad, that also play basketball, returned to practice on Monday. That was just 2 days after the "Orange and Black" closed out their 2020 season on the turf with a setback in the Class 2 State Semifinals. We'll check in with Palmyra head basketball coach Ryan Wood and get his thoughts on how the transition is going so far in the Panthers camp. PHS is set to open the 2020-21 prep basketball season on Friday at Canton.

The Eagles of Knox County High will return to action this evening at the Tri-Rivers Classic in Schuyler County. We'll have a preview of their upcoming match-up against the defending tourney champs from Milan. WGEM's Richard Denson will have the latest from SCHS as the "Orange and Black" set their sights on facing Milan.