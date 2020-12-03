WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (Dec. 2) Knox County Eagles Soar On The Tri-Rivers Classic Hardwood And The QU Hawks Are Set To Return To Action On The GLVC Hardwood In The Gateway City

WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (Dec. 2) Knox County Eagles Soar On The Tri-Rivers Classic Hardwood And The QU Hawks Are Set To Return To Action On The GLVC Hardwood In The Gateway CityNew
High School Basketball (Wednesday)
Tri-Rivers Classic
Schuyler County High School
Knox County 52
Milan 38
Scotland County 63
North Shelby 58
Girls
Scotland County 38
Schuyler County 43
Brookfield 20
North Shelby 74
Winfield Warriors Tip-Off
(3) Hannibal Lady Pirates 28
Elsberry 32 (Overtime)
Montgomery County Invitational
Second Round
Girls
Bowling Green 42
Liberty Christian 60
Mexico 74
Montgomery County 71 (Overtime)
Thursday Schedule
Boys
Bowling Green vs. Hermann (5:30 PM At Middle School Gym)
Montgomery County vs. Mexico (7:30 PM At High School Gym)
College Basketball
(5) Illinois 69
(2) Baylor 82
IL: Ayo Dosunmu (18 Pts/ 6 Rebs/ 5 Assists)
Giorgi Bezhanishvili 15 Pts/ 4 Rebs/ 2 Blks
Adam Miller: 4 Pts/ 2 Rebs.
Fighting Illini Now (3-1)
Mizzou 83
(21) Oregon 75
Tigers: Xavier Pinson: 22 Pts/ 4 Rebs
Mark Smith: 15 Pts
Javon Pickett: 13 Pts
South Dakota State 71
Iowa State 68
Women's Basketball
TCU 68
(23) Iowa State 97
Hannibal-LaGrange 49
St. Ambrose University 94
HLGU: Makayla Hostettler (14 Points/3 Rebounds)
Emma Anderson (10 Pts/3 Rebs/2 Blocks)