WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (Dec. 2) Knox County Eagles Soar On The Tri-Rivers Classic Hardwood And The QU Hawks Are Set To Return To Action On The GLVC Hardwood In The Gateway City

High School Basketball (Wednesday)

Tri-Rivers Classic

Schuyler County High School

Knox County 52

Milan 38

Scotland County 63

North Shelby 58

Girls

Scotland County 38

Schuyler County 43

Brookfield 20

North Shelby 74

Winfield Warriors Tip-Off

(3) Hannibal Lady Pirates 28

Elsberry 32 (Overtime)

Montgomery County Invitational

Second Round

Girls

Bowling Green 42

Liberty Christian 60

Mexico 74

Montgomery County 71 (Overtime)

Thursday Schedule

Boys

Bowling Green vs. Hermann (5:30 PM At Middle School Gym)

Montgomery County vs. Mexico (7:30 PM At High School Gym)

College Basketball

(5) Illinois 69

(2) Baylor 82

IL: Ayo Dosunmu (18 Pts/ 6 Rebs/ 5 Assists)

Giorgi Bezhanishvili 15 Pts/ 4 Rebs/ 2 Blks

Adam Miller: 4 Pts/ 2 Rebs.

Fighting Illini Now (3-1)

Mizzou 83

(21) Oregon 75

Tigers: Xavier Pinson: 22 Pts/ 4 Rebs

Mark Smith: 15 Pts

Javon Pickett: 13 Pts

South Dakota State 71

Iowa State 68

Women's Basketball

TCU 68

(23) Iowa State 97

Hannibal-LaGrange 49

St. Ambrose University 94

HLGU: Makayla Hostettler (14 Points/3 Rebounds)

Emma Anderson (10 Pts/3 Rebs/2 Blocks)

