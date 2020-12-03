Yum Factory opens new location and offers outdoor dining

When you're driving on Broadway and pass 25th street you may notice the Yum Factories new location.

In addition to the new venue that has opened you'll also see outside igloos where customers of the factory are encouraged to eat and drink wine.

The igloos are a new effort by the Yum Factory owner Melanie Aitken to showcase a creative way to dine inside while still being outdoors.

"You know for my wife and my family this is fantastic because

we're all together all the time anyway. So why not come out in this little igloo and have some fun together and still support a great business."

You can reach the Yum Factory to reserve an igloo at 217-209-0177.

Aitken also says to dine in the igloos are free of charge while the only thing you pay for is the food and drinks you enjoy inside the igloo.