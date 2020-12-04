16-year-old Chicago girl shot dead helping man being beaten

CHICAGO (AP) — A 16-year-old Chicago girl has been shot to death after helping a man being beaten by a group of people. Police say the girl, Lizzette Mata, and the man were walking through an alley Thursday when four males got out of an SUV and confronted them on the South Side. Chicago police spokeswoman Sally Bown tells the Chicago Sun-Times that the males began to beat the man about 7:10 p.m., and the girl ran to a nearby friend for help. As the girl and friend returned, someone in the group fired shots. Bown says the girl was shot in the head.