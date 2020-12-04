3 Quincy businesses honored with BBB TORCH Awards

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Eastern & Southwest Missouri & Southern Illinois announced Friday it had honored three Quincy businesses with TORCH Awards.

“BBB TORCH Awards recognize companies committed to exceptional service and high ethics,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “These organizations have truly joined BBB’s mission of advancing marketplace trust in an exemplary way, particularly in this extraordinary year. They are role models for other businesses in the community.”

Winners were recognized during surprise ceremonies at their offices coordinated by BBB and WGEM-TV.

The BBB stated the following three companies were recognized for their commitment to exceptional business ethics and customer satisfaction:

AS Technology, LLC

According to the BBB AS Technology is a full-service computer repair, sales and technical support business.

“To survive in any community, it takes trust and exceptional business ethics,” owner Andrew Stuckman said. “Our customers know they can trust us to not only fix and maintain their technology properly, but that we have the integrity to keep their information confidential and secure.”

Geise Jewel Box

According to the BBB Geise Jewel Box is a family-owned jewelry store with nearly 20 years in business.

Owner Lucia Geise said she prides herself on her personal, customized service and on the store’s “high standards for providing exceptional customer experiences."

Midas Auto Service and Tires

According to the BBB Midas has had a franchise in Quincy since 1983.

“Our customers rely on us to check their vehicle fully and inform them if there are other issues that need to be addressed, knowing they can trust us to deal with them with honesty and integrity,” said owner Walter Reed.