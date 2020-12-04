Skip to Content

Adams Co. COVID-19 related deaths hit 50

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported the county's 50th COVID-19 related death on Friday.

Health officials stated the victim was a male in his 90s.

Health officials also reported 54 new test-positive cases of COVID-19 including:

  • 16 individuals under 20
  • 8 individuals in their 20s
  • 13 individuals in their 30s
  • 5 individuals in their 40s
  • 6 individuals in their 50s
  • 4 individuals in their 60s
  • 1 individual over 80

The Adams County Health Department has reported a total of 4995 positive cases in Adams County with 505 of those currently active.

On Friday the Adams County seven-day positivity rate was at 4.42%.

The Illinois Region 3 seven-day positivity rate, of which Adams County is a part of, was last reported by the state at 11.8%.

Heath officials state at this time there are 57 individuals hospitalized in Adams County with 14 of those in the ICU.

Jim Roberts

Social Media & Digital Content Manager

