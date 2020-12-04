Adams Co. COVID-19 related deaths hit 50

Adams Co. COVID-19 related deaths hit 50Updated
QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Adams County Health Department reported the county's 50th COVID-19 related death on Friday.
Health officials stated the victim was a male in his 90s.
Health officials also reported 54 new test-positive cases of COVID-19 including:
- 16 individuals under 20
- 8 individuals in their 20s
- 13 individuals in their 30s
- 5 individuals in their 40s
- 6 individuals in their 50s
- 4 individuals in their 60s
- 1 individual over 80
The Adams County Health Department has reported a total of 4995 positive cases in Adams County with 505 of those currently active.
On Friday the Adams County seven-day positivity rate was at 4.42%.
The Illinois Region 3 seven-day positivity rate, of which Adams County is a part of, was last reported by the state at 11.8%.
Heath officials state at this time there are 57 individuals hospitalized in Adams County with 14 of those in the ICU.