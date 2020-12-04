Bahrain now 2nd nation to grant Pfizer shot emergency use

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The island kingdom of Bahrain says it has become the second nation in the world to grant emergency-use authorization for the coronavirus vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. The state-run Bahrain News Agency made the announcement on Friday night. It said it followed “thorough analysis and review … of all available data.” Bahrain already granted an emergency-use authorization for a Chinese vaccine made by Sinopharm. Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet. It’s a small island off the coast of Saudi Arabia in the Persian Gulf.