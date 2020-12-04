Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 5, 2020
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.
Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Bryce Genenbacher
Tanner Stuckman
Chris McClary
Donna Cardwell
Ron McFadden
Alivia Schmidt
Diane Knight
Doris Stoneking
Olivia Coon
James Broeckling
Rod Baker
Donna Daniel
Cole Peter
Drew Peter
Rhett Peter
Jill Favre
Eric Hauk
Bette Bunte
Brian Holzgrafe
Austin Gaylord
Heather Matthews
Ed Davis
Phyllis Self
Dave Turner
Craig Garner
Hayes Frericks
Mindy Hough
Arianna Bias
Anne Williams
ANNIVERSARIES
John & Helen Heitland