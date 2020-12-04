Britton, Cole, Castro, Lindor, Semien join union top panel

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitchers Zack Britton and Gerrit Cole, free agent catcher Jason Castro, Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor and free agent shortstop Marcus Semien were elected to the executive subcommittee of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The newcomers replace Elvis Andrus, Cory Gearrin, Chris Iannetta, Collin McHugh and Daniel Murphy on the executive subcommittee. Britton, Cole, Paxton and Scherzer are clients of agent Scott Boras.