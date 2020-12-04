California fire danger remains high even as winds ease

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fire danger remains high amid unpredictable wind gusts and dry conditions in Southern California, as crews made progress against blazes that burned several homes and injured two firefighters. The region’s notorious Santa Ana winds decreased slightly but red flag warnings of extreme wildfire risk were in place into the weekend because of low humidity. After the weather calms in the southern part of the state, winds are expected to increase in Northern California. Firefighters were still busy trying to contain a number of blazes south and east of Los Angeles. The biggest, in Orange County’s Silverado Canyon, is 10% contained.