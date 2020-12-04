Skip to Content

Colorado student, scientist named Time’s ‘Kid of the Year’

11:50 am National news from the Associated Press

LONE TREE, Colo. (AP) — A 15-year-old Colorado high school student and young scientist has been named Time Magazine’s first-ever “Kid of the Year.” Gitanjali Rao has used artificial intelligence and created apps to tackle contaminated drinking water, cyberbullying, opioid addiction and other social problems. Rao is a sophomore at STEM School Highlands Ranch in suburban Denver and was selected from more than 5,000 nominees. The process culminated with a finalists’ committee of children, Time for Kids reporters and comedian Trevor Noah. Time says it wanted to recognize the rising leaders of America’s youngest generation in announcing the award. 

