Deputies: Federal inmate causes ‘unrest’ at Marion Co. Jail

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -- No one was hurt after the Marion County jail erupted in unrest Friday night.

Marion County Sheriff's Deputies said it was a federal inmate who started it.

The Missouri Highway Patrol, and the Palmyra Police came in to help.

While they would not give many details, they said the inmate did some things that the jail inmates did not like leading to the incident.

WGEM's Frank Healy, who arrived on the scene around 6 p.m., said he could see guards, police and troopers inside with shot guns drawn.

When he asked deputies about that, they said the shot guns were a 'less lethal' kind, which the manufacturer's website said are used in riot and crowd control situations.

EMS arrived on scene with ambulances to be on stand by in case thre were any injuries or deaths.

They all left the scene around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies said the incident is now under investigation.