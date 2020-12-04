Dry & Mild

Clear skies, light winds and temperatures near freezing lead to some frost developing early Friday morning. So you may want to give yourself a couple extra minutes as you head out the door. Due to the clear skies and light winds, you may also encounter some patchy fog. Morning temperatures are starting off in the upper 20s to mid 30s. A few locations have wind chill values, or feel like temperatures, in the teens. I'm expecting sunny conditions throughout the day. Highs will be just slightly above average again, in the mid to upper 40s. Heading into Friday night, we'll have clear skies and seasonable lows in the mid 20s.

Heading into Saturday, it will be slightly cooler with highs in the mid 40s. With subsidence (sinking air) over the area we'll have a dry, sunny day. Later in the evening and night, clouds will start to build into the area. Some of those clouds look like they will stick around into Sunday.