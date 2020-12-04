Episcopal church pushes for Kansas City chief’s termination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City Episcopal church is joining a push to have Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith resign or be fired. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church said in a statement to city leaders the police department needs to change to improve its treatment of Black citizens. Several civil rights organizations have been calling for months for Smith’s firing or resignation. The calls grew after complaints about how Kansas City police reacted to this summer’s racial injustice protests. John Simpson, chairman of the church’s social justice ministry, said he hoped other churches and white organizations would join the effort. Smith has said he doesn’t intend to resign.