EU police agency Europol warns of fake coronavirus vaccines

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — European Union police agency Europol has issued a warning highlighting the risk of organized crime scams linked to COVID-19 vaccines, including the possibility criminals will sell dangerous counterfeit vaccines. In an “early warning notification,” the agency said that crime gangs have reacted swiftly to the coronavirus pandemic. It says that once genuine vaccines become available, “counterfeited versions of the specific vaccine brand are expected to circulate rapidly.” The statement came after Britain on Wednesday gave emergency approval to a vaccine produced by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany-based BioNTech, making it the first Western country to authorize a vaccine against the coronavirus.