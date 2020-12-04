Ex-Chicago alderman sentenced to prison for tax evasion

CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago alderman nicknamed “Fast Eddie” for his backroom dealing is headed to prison for tax evasion. Edward R. Vrdolyak pleaded guilty two years ago to seeking to help another lawyer to evade paying about $800,000 in income taxes. The scheme was part of a plan to siphon off millions of dollars in legal fees stemming from a $9 billion settlement by tobacco companies with the state of Illinois even though he did no legal work on the case. U.S. District Judge Robert Dow sentenced Vrdolyak on Friday. Vrdolyak’s co-defendant in the case, Daniel Soso, was sentenced earlier this year to two years in prison for dodging taxes.