Flurries Possible

Seasonable or near normal temperatures and mostly clear skies and calm or very light wind will make this a great weekend to get outside for a walk or get your outdoor holiday decorations shining brightly! There is a minimal shot at flurries on Sunday or maybe a few sprinkles depending on the timing of a weak area of low pressure. Monday there could be a few isolated flurries and sprinkles also across parts of the Tri-States. Temperatures will be on the climb next week, increasing almost 10 degrees between the start and end of the upcoming work week! Mostly dry weather will make this a very pleasant week across the area.

