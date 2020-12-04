Freidel scores 24 to carry S Dakota St past Bradley 88-84

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Noah Freidel had 24 points as South Dakota State edged past Bradley 88-84. Freidel made 5 of 6 3-pointers. He added six rebounds. Baylor Scheierman had 14 points and 12 rebounds for South Dakota State. Alex Arians added 14 points and Douglas Wilson had 13 points and five assists. Elijah Childs had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Braves. Terry Nolan Jr. added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Ja’Shon Henry had 16 points.