Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 48, BCLUW, Conrad 31
Camanche 41, Cascade,Western Dubuque 24
Des Moines Christian 65, Earlham 33
Grundy Center 60, South Hardin 37
LeMars 53, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48
Mediapolis 44, Pekin 42
Monticello 87, North Cedar, Stanwood 23
Murray 56, Twin Cedars, Bussey 38
Nodaway Valley 52, Grand View Christian 40
North Fayette Valley 52, Postville 17
South Central Calhoun 83, East Sac County 56
South O’Brien, Paullina 59, Akron-Westfield 15
Wapello 53, Hillcrest Academy 42
Wayne, Corydon 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Burlington vs. Keokuk, ppd.
Center Point-Urbana vs. Mount Vernon, ppd.
Davenport, Central vs. Dubuque, Senior, ppd.
Des Moines, East vs. Ankeny Centennial, ppd.
Fairfield vs. Washington, ppd.
Fort Dodge vs. Waukee, ppd.
Greene County vs. Roland-Story, Story City, ppd.
Marion vs. Independence, ppd.
Mason City vs. Urbandale, ppd.
Tri-Center, Neola vs. Underwood, ppd.
Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ppd.
Winfield-Mount Union vs. Highland, Riverside, ppd.
Woodbury Central, Moville vs. River Valley, Correctionville, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ballard 44, ADM, Adel 24
Baxter 65, North Tama, Traer 27
Bellevue 57, Anamosa 25
Bondurant Farrar 61, Winterset 44
Calamus-Wheatland 58, Edgewood-Colesburg 53
Cascade,Western Dubuque 66, Camanche 33
Centerville 62, Davis County, Bloomfield 43
Central Decatur, Leon 55, East Union, Afton 49
Central Elkader 53, Kee, Lansing 39
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 17
Clarksville 42, Janesville 35
Collins-Maxwell 58, GMG, Garwin 26
Colo-NESCO 44, Dunkerton 41
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 74, Sioux City, North 31
Dallas Center-Grimes 71, Oskaloosa 22
Des Moines Christian 65, Earlham 33
Dike-New Hartford 62, Sumner-Fredericksburg 27
East Buchanan, Winthrop 55, Midland, Wyoming 18
Eldon Cardinal 37, Holy Trinity 33
Emmetsburg 61, Ruthven-Ayrshire 21
Forest City 33, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26
Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, Essex 46
Gilbert 72, Carroll 42
Griswold 52, Heartland Christian 21
Grundy Center 60, South Hardin 37
Harlan 71, Shenandoah 40
Hudson 47, Aplington-Parkersburg 39
Iowa Falls-Alden 56, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55
Jesup 63, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 35
Kingsley-Pierson 49, OA-BCIG 37
Lamoni 47, Moravia 21
Lynnville-Sully 64, B-G-M 21
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 67, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 41
Mason City 55, North Butler, Greene 36
Mediapolis 44, Pekin 42
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 58, Tipton 30
Mount Ayr 55, Southwest Valley 35
Murray 35, Twin Cedars, Bussey 33
Nashua-Plainfield 51, Northwood-Kensett 28
Nevada 48, PCM, Monroe 29
Newell-Fonda 76, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 25
Nodaway Valley 52, Grand View Christian 40
North Linn, Troy Mills 82, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 35
North Mahaska, New Sharon 67, H-L-V, Victor 20
Norwalk 52, Pella Christian 50
Osage 53, Central Springs 28
PAC-LM 59, Manson Northwest Webster 42
Paton-Churdan 59, Glidden-Ralston 48
Regina, Iowa City 58, Wilton 55
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50, LeMars 29
Sioux Center 56, George-Little Rock 30
South Central Calhoun 63, East Sac County 51
South O’Brien, Paullina 45, Akron-Westfield 41
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58, Clarinda 23
Treynor 63, Missouri Valley 11
Tripoli 37, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 30
Underwood 53, Tri-Center, Neola 26
Van Meter 40, Interstate 35,Truro 18
Wayne, Corydon 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 34
West Branch 61, Northeast, Goose Lake 29
West Fork, Sheffield 46, Rockford 25
West Hancock, Britt 74, Eagle Grove 28
West Monona 59, MVAO-CO-U 15
Western Christian 55, West Sioux 37
Westwood, Sloan 65, Siouxland Christian 51
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Benton Community vs. Maquoketa, ppd.
Cedar Rapids, Washington vs. Iowa City West, ppd.
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. Boyden-Hull, ppd. to Jan 2nd.
Clinton vs. Assumption, Davenport, ccd.
Des Moines, East vs. Ankeny Centennial, ppd.
English Valleys, North English vs. Sigourney, ppd.
Greene County vs. Roland-Story, Story City, ppd.
Iowa City High vs. Cedar Rapids, Jefferson, ppd.
Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, ppd.
Keokuk vs. Burlington, ppd.
Linn-Mar, Marion vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, ppd.
Muscatine vs. Davenport, Central, ppd.
North Scott, Eldridge vs. Davenport, West, ppd.
Postville vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.
South Tama County, Tama vs. Beckman, Dyersville, ccd.
Winfield-Mount Union vs. Highland, Riverside, ppd.
