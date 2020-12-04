Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:00 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 48, BCLUW, Conrad 31

Camanche 41, Cascade,Western Dubuque 24

Des Moines Christian 65, Earlham 33

Grundy Center 60, South Hardin 37

LeMars 53, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48

Mediapolis 44, Pekin 42

Monticello 87, North Cedar, Stanwood 23

Murray 56, Twin Cedars, Bussey 38

Nodaway Valley 52, Grand View Christian 40

North Fayette Valley 52, Postville 17

South Central Calhoun 83, East Sac County 56

South O’Brien, Paullina 59, Akron-Westfield 15

Wapello 53, Hillcrest Academy 42

Wayne, Corydon 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Burlington vs. Keokuk, ppd.

Center Point-Urbana vs. Mount Vernon, ppd.

Davenport, Central vs. Dubuque, Senior, ppd.

Des Moines, East vs. Ankeny Centennial, ppd.

Fairfield vs. Washington, ppd.

Fort Dodge vs. Waukee, ppd.

Greene County vs. Roland-Story, Story City, ppd.

Marion vs. Independence, ppd.

Mason City vs. Urbandale, ppd.

Tri-Center, Neola vs. Underwood, ppd.

Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. Meskwaki Settlement School, ppd.

Winfield-Mount Union vs. Highland, Riverside, ppd.

Woodbury Central, Moville vs. River Valley, Correctionville, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ballard 44, ADM, Adel 24

Baxter 65, North Tama, Traer 27

Bellevue 57, Anamosa 25

Bondurant Farrar 61, Winterset 44

Calamus-Wheatland 58, Edgewood-Colesburg 53

Cascade,Western Dubuque 66, Camanche 33

Centerville 62, Davis County, Bloomfield 43

Central Decatur, Leon 55, East Union, Afton 49

Central Elkader 53, Kee, Lansing 39

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 54, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 17

Clarksville 42, Janesville 35

Collins-Maxwell 58, GMG, Garwin 26

Colo-NESCO 44, Dunkerton 41

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 74, Sioux City, North 31

Dallas Center-Grimes 71, Oskaloosa 22

Des Moines Christian 65, Earlham 33

Dike-New Hartford 62, Sumner-Fredericksburg 27

East Buchanan, Winthrop 55, Midland, Wyoming 18

Eldon Cardinal 37, Holy Trinity 33

Emmetsburg 61, Ruthven-Ayrshire 21

Forest City 33, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26

Fremont Mills, Tabor 60, Essex 46

Gilbert 72, Carroll 42

Griswold 52, Heartland Christian 21

Grundy Center 60, South Hardin 37

Harlan 71, Shenandoah 40

Hudson 47, Aplington-Parkersburg 39

Iowa Falls-Alden 56, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 55

Jesup 63, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 35

Kingsley-Pierson 49, OA-BCIG 37

Lamoni 47, Moravia 21

Lynnville-Sully 64, B-G-M 21

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 67, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 41

Mason City 55, North Butler, Greene 36

Mediapolis 44, Pekin 42

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 58, Tipton 30

Mount Ayr 55, Southwest Valley 35

Murray 35, Twin Cedars, Bussey 33

Nashua-Plainfield 51, Northwood-Kensett 28

Nevada 48, PCM, Monroe 29

Newell-Fonda 76, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 25

Nodaway Valley 52, Grand View Christian 40

North Linn, Troy Mills 82, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 35

North Mahaska, New Sharon 67, H-L-V, Victor 20

Norwalk 52, Pella Christian 50

Osage 53, Central Springs 28

PAC-LM 59, Manson Northwest Webster 42

Paton-Churdan 59, Glidden-Ralston 48

Regina, Iowa City 58, Wilton 55

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 50, LeMars 29

Sioux Center 56, George-Little Rock 30

South Central Calhoun 63, East Sac County 51

South O’Brien, Paullina 45, Akron-Westfield 41

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 58, Clarinda 23

Treynor 63, Missouri Valley 11

Tripoli 37, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 30

Underwood 53, Tri-Center, Neola 26

Van Meter 40, Interstate 35,Truro 18

Wayne, Corydon 57, Martensdale-St. Marys 34

West Branch 61, Northeast, Goose Lake 29

West Fork, Sheffield 46, Rockford 25

West Hancock, Britt 74, Eagle Grove 28

West Monona 59, MVAO-CO-U 15

Western Christian 55, West Sioux 37

Westwood, Sloan 65, Siouxland Christian 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Benton Community vs. Maquoketa, ppd.

Cedar Rapids, Washington vs. Iowa City West, ppd.

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids vs. Boyden-Hull, ppd. to Jan 2nd.

Clinton vs. Assumption, Davenport, ccd.

Des Moines, East vs. Ankeny Centennial, ppd.

English Valleys, North English vs. Sigourney, ppd.

Greene County vs. Roland-Story, Story City, ppd.

Iowa City High vs. Cedar Rapids, Jefferson, ppd.

Iowa City Liberty High School vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, ppd.

Keokuk vs. Burlington, ppd.

Linn-Mar, Marion vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier, ppd.

Muscatine vs. Davenport, Central, ppd.

North Scott, Eldridge vs. Davenport, West, ppd.

Postville vs. North Fayette Valley, ccd.

South Tama County, Tama vs. Beckman, Dyersville, ccd.

Winfield-Mount Union vs. Highland, Riverside, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

