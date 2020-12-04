Iowa man who burned LGBTQ flag sentenced to time served

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man convicted of a hate crime for tearing down and burning an LGBTQ flag hanging outside a Des Moines bar has been sentenced to time served. The Des Moines Register reports that Daniel Rosemark was sentenced last month to the 361 days he had already served while being held on charges in the case. He pleaded guilty in October to reckless use of fire or explosives as a hate crime and drug possession. A criminal mischief charge was dropped in exchange for his plea. Police say that in November 2019, Rosemark torn down a rainbow pride flag that had been outside The Blazing Saddle in the East Village.