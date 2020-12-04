Leave the credit card at home when holiday shopping

QUINCY (WGEM) -- As the holidays approach, local bankers said it's crucial to create a budget before hitting the stores to make sure you don't overspend.

United Community Credit Union President Mark Dietrich said allocating a specific amount of funds to each person could help you stay within your means.

“Really stick to that budget so they make sure they don’t overspend," Dietrich said.

"And, it’s a good idea to use cash if you're going out shopping so that way you kind of limit yourself, cash or your debit card, with your account. Try to really limit using your credit cards because [what] we find is people will overspend.”

Dietrich said writing out who you have to shop for can help.

“So maybe if you have children, $200 per child. If you have relatives, maybe $25 to $30 per relative. And just go down the list and make out those numbers and then come up with a total number you’re going to spend," Dietrich said.

United Community Credit Union bankers then suggested starting an account to save for Christmas, and to avoid payday lenders for holiday shopping.