Macron calls racial profiling ‘unbearable,’ announces survey

PARIS (AP) — France plans to launch a government-monitored online tool in January that is designed to identify and root out discrimination by police. While announcing the initiative on Friday, French President Emmanuel Macron called it “unbearable” that people of color are more likely to be stopped by law enforcement officers than white people. Macron said in an interview with Brut media, “We are going to set up a large survey on an internet platform where people can say where they are discriminated against and in what way,. Police misconduct has received additional attention as a cause in France after footage emerged last month of French police officers beating up a Black man.