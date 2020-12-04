Man charged in woman’s death during gun battle on interstate

OLIVETTE, Mo. (AP) — An eastern Missouri man is charged first-degree murder after a woman was shot and killed when she was caught in crossfire on the interstate near St. Louis. Thirty-year-old Calvin Pittman, of Ferguson, was charged Friday in the death of 46-year-old Kristen Whitted in Bridgeton, who was shot Monday as she drove on Interstate 170 in Olivette. Pittman faces four other charges in the case. Her family said Whitted was driving to Forest Park to meet a friend for a daily walk when she was shot. Authorities said during a news conference Friday that the shooting appeared to be sparked by a road rage incident.