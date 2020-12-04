Missouri plans to vaccinate priority groups by end of year

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health director says the state should be able to vaccinate all hospital workers and nursing home staff and residents against COVID-19 by the end of the year. Health department Director Randall Williams on Friday told reporters that Missouri is expecting to get close to 340,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines this month. Williams says Missouri plans to begin vaccinating non-essential workers in May. He says he’s hopeful anyone who wants a vaccine should be able to get one by July or August.