New shelter going in at Johnson Park

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Johnson Park on Harrison in Quincy is missing its shelter but not for long.

The Quincy Park District had to demolish the 50-year-old wooden shelter because it required too much maintenance.

Board President John Frankenhoff said the new shelter will benefit the community.

“This shelter house will have less maintenance, improved electrical capabilities, and just have a modern clean look to it," Frankenhoff said.

Frankenhoff said people shouldn't worry, the shelter home will be up in the Spring.

“It's a popular park and it’s used quite often for family gatherings and such. So it’s important for people to realize it'll be replaced and not panic because it’s gone right now. As soon as spring hits and the weather warms up, the new one will be built," Frankenhoff said.

Frankenhoff said crews will renovate the shelter in Madison Park next.