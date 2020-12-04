New study shows more students struggling with math while remote learning

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -- Many schools in the Tri-States have gone to remote learning over the course of 2020. How has that impacted your kids learning?

Research from the NWEA, a non-profit school assessment resource found that average scores for math for elementary and middle school students were lower between 5 and 10 percentile points this year compared to same-grade students last year.

The report found that third, fourth, and fifth graders saw the largest decline in numbers.

Administration at Quincy Public Schools said testing hasn't shown a significant drop in math scores, but teachers say they have seen some students needing more help in math classes after remote learning.

Math teachers said they’ve changed their teaching to help students who have issues in certain areas.

“Not necessarily come back and start the school year by just saying this is everything that you missed from last year, but as we’ve been teaching this year trying to accommodate where we knew there would be some learning gaps based on from March to May what material possibly potentially did not get covered,” Sharla Heightman said.

She added that they have used online tools to help student get caught up.

An example she used was posting lessons online or having one-on-one meetings.

"20 or 30 minutes online with them and I usually meet over Microsoft Teams, so we have a face to face meeting," Heightman said. "We can share examples back and forth, they can share with me, I can share with them usually that's all it takes. And usually they're off and running."

Teachers said they have full class periods dedicated to providing extra help to the students who have chosen to take classes remotely for the fall semester.

Heightman is also encouraging parentsto reach out to the school if you see your kids struggle. She said students are often more open about learning problems with family.

Here's some more information from that NWEA report.

Researchers believe they may be underestimating the learning impacts on minority and economically disadvantaged groups in this study and will have to do more research over the years to get down to the bottom of it.

English and language arts scores were largely the same as last year and showed there was no impact.