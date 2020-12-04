Newtown board blocks proposed gun-carrying restrictions

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Newtown, Connecticut, officials have blocked proposed bans on carrying firearms around town that were requested by gun control activists who said they were intimidated at protests by armed Second Amendment Supporters. The action by the town’s Legislative Council on Wednesday night comes less than two weeks before the eighth anniversary of the Newtown school shooting that killed 20 children and six educators. Gun rights supporters said the council’s action confirmed Second Amendment freedoms, while gun control activists called the votes irresponsible and potentially dangerous. Connecticut law allows gun permit holders to carry firearms.