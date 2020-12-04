Police: 1 killed, 2 injured in triple shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say one man has died and two others have been injured in a triple shooting in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood. Police say officers were called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. Thursday on reports of the shooting. Arriving officers found three men with gunshot wounds. All were rushed to hospitals, were one later died. The medical conditions of the other two men were not revealed. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police suspect two men who were on foot of carrying out the shootings. Police have not released the names of the victims, but say all are in their 20s and 30s. Police did not give a possible motive for the shooting.