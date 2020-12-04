Police: Man charged in stabbing death of Missouri woman

ST. PETERS, MO. (AP) — Police say a suburban St. Louis man has been charged in the stabbing death of a woman whose body was found one day after she was reported missing. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 27-year-old Damion Delgado, of O’Fallon, was charged this week with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death last month of 22-year-old Amethyst Killian, a mother of two. Killian was reported missing by her family on Thanksgiving night, when she failed to return after going out for cigarettes hours earlier. Her body was discovered the next day just a block from her St. Peters home.