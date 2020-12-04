School bus crash near West Point, Iowa

Police are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Lee County, Iowa.

Sheriff Stacy Weber said X23 will be temporarily closed due to that crash just north of Highway 2 near West Point, Iowa.

He said plan ahead because it will take a couple hours to clear.

Central Lee Superintendent Andy Crozier said it involved one of the buses in the district.

He said the driver and all the students on the bus are fine.

We will update this story as more information comes in.

X23 will be temporarily closed due to an accident just north of Highway 2. Please plan ahead, this will take a couple hours to clear. Posted by Lee County Iowa Sheriff's Office on Friday, December 4, 2020