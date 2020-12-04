Skip to Content

Semi-trailer full of hogs crashes on US 24

Last updated today at 8:50 am
Illinois State Police said US-24 near Ripley, Illinois has been closed due to a crash.

IDOT District 6 tweeted the traffic alert Friday morning around 7:00 a.m.

Officials said the crash involved a semi-trailer hauling hogs.

The trailer rolled over, spilling much of its load.

Officials expect the road will be closed for a couple of hours.
