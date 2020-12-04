Semi-trailer full of hogs crashes on US 24

Semi-trailer full of hogs crashes on US 24Updated
Illinois State Police said US-24 near Ripley, Illinois has been closed due to a crash.
IDOT District 6 tweeted the traffic alert Friday morning around 7:00 a.m.
Officials said the crash involved a semi-trailer hauling hogs.
The trailer rolled over, spilling much of its load.
Officials expect the road will be closed for a couple of hours.
State Police report US-24 is closed west of Ripley in Brown County due to a crash involving a semi-trailer hauling hogs. The trailer rolled over, spilling much of its load. They anticipate the road will be closed for a couple of hours. #ILtraffic— IDOT District 6 (@IDOTDistrict6) December 4, 2020