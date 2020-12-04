Sheriff’s Christmas tree ‘thugshots’ rub some the wrong way

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff’s department is being criticized for displaying a photo of a Christmas tree adorned with what it calls “thugshots,” or photos of people who were arrested. The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office used its Facebook page to post a doctored image of a Christmas tree decorated with photos of people wanted for crimes. The post says the image was meant to show how many “thugs” were arrested in 2020. But the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama says most people who are arrested need care, not scorn. The Alabama NAACP called the image “despicable.” Sheriff’s department spokesperson Lori Myles says the post was intended to show that community cooperation helps solve crimes.