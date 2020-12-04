Spain: Court annuls daily releases for Catalan secessionists

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Supreme Court has revoked a less restrictive prison status awarded to nine Catalan political figures jailed for their part in a secession attempt in Catalonia in 2017. The court said Friday that such a measure was “premature” given that none of the nine had served half their sentence. The nine were convicted in 2019 of sedition and misuse of public funds following the failed independence bid two years earlier. The pro-independence Catalan regional government granted them third-grade status last July that would have allowed them daily release. The ruling comes as the leftist Spanish government is studying possible pardons and a reform of the sedition law that would favor the nine.