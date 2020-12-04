Suspect charged in death of homeless man in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 45-year-old Springfield man has been charged with beating a homeless man to death with a pipe. Mark Akers was charged Friday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 48-year-old Johnny Pendergrast. Police say the victim was from Kansas City but was living out of his car in Springfield. Construction workers found Pendergrast dead Tuesday inside a vacant building. Investigators say surveillance video showed Akers and another man fighting and then Akers dragging the man into the vacant business. Police say Akers had Pendergrast’s vehicle when he was arrested. Online court records don’t name an attorney for Akers.