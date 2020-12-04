Syracuse’s Chris Elmore is one of a kind

Syracuse senior Chris Elmore is one unique player — offensive lineman, defensive lineman, tight end, fullback, and special teams ace. He’s played all those positions for the Orange and is staring at his last game in college if he chooses not to come back for that extra year. The Orange have made their way through every game of what has been a dismal season without a change in their schedule and with a battered lineup that has produced just one victory. Without Elmore’s unselfishness, coach Dino Babers says there might not have been a season.