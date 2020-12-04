Tentative agreement reached by striking nursing home workers

CHICAGO (AP) — Striking Chicago-area nursing home workers have reached a tentative contract agreement with Infinity Healthcare Management. Approximately 800 employees of Infinity Healthcare walked off the job on Nov. 23. The workers, including cooks, housekeepers and certified nursing assistants have been negotiating for a new contract since June. Their last contract expired in May. The tentative contract between Infinity Healthcare and SEIU Healthcare Illinois, which represents the striking workers, was reached late Friday. SEIU Healthcare Illinois announced the tentative deal for two-and-a-half years includes a $1 to $2 pay increase, and $2.50 in extra pay for work during the COVID-19 pandemic, among other provisions.