Trump loves to win but keeps losing election lawsuits

In his quest to cling to power, President Donald Trump has managed to lose not just once to Democrat Joe Biden but over and over again in courts across the country. Seemingly incapable of accepting the reality of his defeat, Trump and his allies continue to mount new cases recycling the same baseless claims, even after Trump’s own attorney general said the Justice Department uncovered no widespread fraud. Another legal blow came Thursday, a day after Trump posted a 46-minute speech to Facebook filled with falsehoods. In Wisconsin, the state Supreme Court refused to hear Trump’s lawsuit seeking to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots in its two biggest Democratic counties.