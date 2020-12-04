US to start revised WCup qualifying schedule in September

NEW YORK (AP) — The United States will start a revised and compacted World Cup qualifying schedule with a match in early September that could be at Trinidad and Tobago, which beat the Americans in October 2017 to eliminate them from the 2018 tournament in Russia. Qualifying was to have begun for the Americans this past September but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Under the revised schedule, the U.S. will play three matches each in the September and October 2021 international fixture windows and three apiece in January and March 2022. The Americans will play two in November 2021.