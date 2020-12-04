Van Lith helps No. 5 Louisville break school points record

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Hailey Van Lith and Kianna Smith each scored 21 points in the highest-scoring game in Louisville history, a 116-75 romp over No. 20 DePaul on Friday night in the Jimmy V Classic. The No. 5 Cardinals surpassed the 115 points they scored against Murray State in 2017, reaching that point total with 3:53 left in the game that wasn’t finalized until earlier this week. Louisville was supposed to play UConn at Mohegan Sun in this game, but the Huskies have been on pause because of a positive COVID-19 test. DePaul was originally going to open its Big East season Friday against Villanova. The Wildcats agreed to move that game so the Blue Demons could play the Cardinals.