With red carpets rolled up, the Oscar race goes virtual

NEW YORK (AP) — This year, Hollywood’s awards season is operating in a strange COVID-19 vacuum with only a whiff of the stuff it thrives on: buzz. Oscar season is pushing ahead, despite the pandemic and a year where most of the biggest releases were postponed. The timetable has shifted two months. The Academy Awards are to be held April 25. Awards season, such as it is, has gone virtual. The Oscar race will Zoomed. The pandemic also has undoubtedly reshuffled the usual kinds of movies in the race. Many of the films that might have been among the favorites have been postponed. That’s left open positions for smaller films that might have had to fight harder for the spotlight.