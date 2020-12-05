3rd person dies from Chicago car shooting; no arrests

CHICAGO (AP) — A third person has died following a shooting and crash on Chicago’s West Side. the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says 25-year-old Tatiana Baker was shot in the lower back and was pronounced dead early Thursday at Loyola University Medical Center. The Chicago Tribune reports the began about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near the Eisenhower Expressway when a Chevrolet Equinox SUV began chasing a Kia Optima sedan occupied by Baker, Kiondria Richards, Nautica Banks and a male driver. Someone in the Equinox began firing shots at the Kia, hitting Baker and causing the Kia to hit a parked car.