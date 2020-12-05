Skip to Content

Bradley leads Toledo past winless N. Illinois 41-24

4:02 pm Illinois news from the Associated Press

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Sophomore quarterback Carter Bradley threw for 432 yards and three touchdowns and Toledo beat Northern Illinois 41-24. Toledo broke the game in open in the fourth quarter after the two played to a 17-all tie in the first half and a scoreless third quarter. Thomas Cluckey’s 22-yard field goal with 11:31 left to play ended an 11-play, 51-yard drive. Northern Illinois, now winless in five games, punted on its following drive. For the Huskies, Ross Bowers threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content