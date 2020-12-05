China prepares large-scale rollout of COVID-19 vaccines

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Provincial governments across China are placing orders for experimental, domestic-made COVID-19 vaccines, though the government has yet to say how well the vaccines work or how they may be distributed to the larger parts of the population. Developers are speeding up final testing, the Chinese foreign minister said during a U.N. meeting on the virus on Thursday as the UK this week issued approval for emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine candidate and providers scramble to set up distribution. China has five vaccine candidates in stage 3 clinical trials, across more than a dozen countries, though data on the trials have yet to be made public.