Chinese court tells Dutch collector to return Buddha statue

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese court has ordered a Dutch art collector to hand over a Buddha statue in the latest twist in a long-running legal battle with villagers who say it was stolen from a temple in southeastern China. Residents of Yangchun, a village in Fujian province, say the statue is a 1,000-year-old relic that holds the mummified remains of a monk and disappeared in 1995. The collector says he bought the object in Hong Kong in 1996 but denied it was the stolen statue. The ruling Communist Party is stepping up efforts to retrieve Chinese art and artifacts that are believed to be stolen and in foreign hands.