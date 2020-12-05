Flurries Possible Sunday, Then Dry Start to Week

Most of the nation had calm weather today with two exceptions. First, parts of West Texas saw enhanced cloud cover and could see some light snow accumulations tonight. Second, a strong Nor'Easter is impacting New England and could bring a foot of snow to some areas. Conditions in the Tri-States were very calm though.

Mostly sunny skies Saturday allowed temperatures to climb into the 50's for many. Overnight temperatures should drop into the mid to upper 20's with increasing clouds. Through the day Sunday, weak low pressure areas will move through the Tri-States. Normally this would result in enhanced precipitation chances, but the air remains fairly dry. Due to this, just some scattered flurries or sprinkles are possible across the area Sunday. Temps should be lower than Saturday, in the low 40's, due to more cloud cover.

A ridge of high pressure will develop across the center of the nation this week which will allow the sun to return for the first half of the work week. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will stay in the low to mid 40's. However, temps will gradually warm into the low 50's for Wednesday and Thursday. Clouds will return Thursday as a cold front stalls to the West. The stalled front will act to enhance rain chances Friday. Once it moves through temps return to seasonable averages by next weekend.