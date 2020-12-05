Former state Sen. Sandoval dies of COVID-19 complications

CHICAGO (AP) — Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval, who was facing prison after pleading guilty to political corruption, has died from COVID-19 complications. Attorney Dylan Smith confirmed the death Saturday based on his conversations with Sandoval’s family. Sandoval, the former Senate Transportation Committee chairman, pleaded guilty in January to taking thousands of dollars in campaign contributions from the red-light camera company SafeSpeed in exchange for blocking legislation that would hurt it. Sandoval agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors in their ongoing corruption probe as part of his plea agreement.