Gene-editing treatment shows promise for sickle cell disease

Scientists are seeing promising early results from the first studies testing gene editing for painful, inherited blood disorders that plague millions worldwide, especially Black people. The one-time treatment involves permanently altering DNA in blood cells with a tool called CRISPR. Doctors hope it may treat and possibly cure sickle cell disease and a similar disorder. So far, 10 patients who received the treatment no longer need regular blood transfusions and are free from pain crises that plagued them before. Results were presented Saturday at a medical meeting and some were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.