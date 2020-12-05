Hannibal kicks off Victorian Festival of Christmas

HANNIBAL, MO. (WGEM) -- Hannibal kicked off their annual Victorian Festival of Christmas on Saturday.

With streets and storefronts decorated to celebrate the holiday tradition, local businesses are doing what they can to attract shoppers and keep money in the local economy, with some stores staying open later than usual.

Badger Cheese House owner Mike Polster said it's a great way to get people downtown and buying local.

"People can walk around and we've got some really unique shops down there that they can go shop at and so if they find something in one store they can go to another store and they can probably get themselves a nice gift basket or bag together to give someone," he said. "And we have a lot of good places that have things to eat."

The festivities will continue until December 24th.

For a complete schedule of events click here.